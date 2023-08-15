Tencent Holdings founder and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng said the internet giant will develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and use them for human good, while acknowledging the potential for “huge pain”. “Today, human beings are at the threshold of a new civilisation,” Ma wrote in a preface to Tencent’s sustainable social values report, which was published on Monday. “The new wave of technology represented by AI may promote human well-being to a new stage but could also inflict huge pain … [through] the process of radical change.” Ma, 51, did not elaborate, but his warning about the potential negative effects of AI follows similar comments by other tech gurus. In May, hundreds of scientists and tech executives – including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – co-signed a statement warning that AI poses a serious threat to human beings. “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war,” warned the Centre for AI Safety, a US nonprofit organisation. China’s curbs on kids’ phone use unlikely to hurt Big Tech, analysts say To date Chinese scientists and tech executives have been less vocal in warning about the dangers of AI than their Western counterparts, as the country has been trying to catch up with the latest AI technologies. However, Ma has been promoting the idea of AI as a “technology for good” for some time. In his preface, Ma said the AI revolution is a once-in-one-hundred years event that will change the “entire world”. “With solid underlying algorithms, computing power and data, AI including the foundational models, will be a multiplier for our business and enable us to serve users, industries and society better,” wrote Ma. The Shenzhen-based internet giant, which owns WeChat and is the largest video games publisher in the world by revenue, set up a team led by its top scientist to develop a ChatGPT-like service in February. Earlier this month it opened up its self-developed Al model Hunyuan for internal testing in various products including cloud, advertising and games. In June Tencent launched its industry-oriented large language model (LLM) service aimed at a wide array of traditional sectors, from finance to media. Compared to Chinese peers like Baidu, Tencent has adopted a slower pace in launching its ChatGPT-like service. “Our strategy is that we will try to do it right rather than do it in a rush,” Tencent president Martin Lau Chi-ping said in March. The company indicated that its own ChatGPT -style products could include a chatbot embedded into its flagship super app WeChat . Tencent has already deployed AI technologies to applications that aim to solve social issues, according to the report. For instance, the company’s AI-powered noise cancelling technology is used in the Zoom-like Tencent Meeting to help senior citizens with hearing difficulties. The company started to release its social values report last year , when it pledged to keep moving towards serving society despite slower business growth. In 2021, the firm first earmarked 50 billion yuan (US$7.7 billion) to promote “sustainable social value innovation” , and later another 50 billion yuan to set up a fund dedicated to “common prosperity ” after Chinese President Xi Jinping made it a key economic and social goal for the country . The company went through a year of cost-cutting measures in 2022 amid stagnating business growth and a weaker macroeconomic environment. It managed to report an 11 per cent jump in revenue for the first quarter of 2023 amid a gradual rebound in the domestic economy. Tencent is slated to report its second quarter results on August 16 after the market close.