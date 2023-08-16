Mascots for Tencent are seen at the company’s office in Hong Kong, May 31, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tencent posts 11 per cent increase in second quarter revenue on advertising recovery, back on track for growth
- Total quarterly revenue for the Hong Kong-listed internet giant reached 149.2 billion yuan, up from 134 billion yuan a year ago
- Tencent has been looking for new growth opportunities, including joining the stampede to launch ChatGPT-like products
Mascots for Tencent are seen at the company’s office in Hong Kong, May 31, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man