Mascots for Tencent are seen at the company’s office in Hong Kong, May 31, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tencent posts 11 per cent increase in second quarter revenue on advertising recovery, back on track for growth

  • Total quarterly revenue for the Hong Kong-listed internet giant reached 149.2 billion yuan, up from 134 billion yuan a year ago
  • Tencent has been looking for new growth opportunities, including joining the stampede to launch ChatGPT-like products

Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 6:43pm, 16 Aug, 2023

