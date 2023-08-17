The latest tech initiative by Beijing reflects China’s commitment to use robotics to expand automation in a range of industries. Image: Shutterstock
Beijing to create US$1.4 billion robotics fund as part of plan to become the industry’s ‘international industrial highland’
- The fund will be used to help incubate the latest innovation, develop commercial products and finance mergers-and-acquisition activities
- The Beijing municipal government also plans to provide generous subsidies and incentives to spur the creation of a robotics supply chain in the city
