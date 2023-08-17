Alipay’s latest initiative underscores efforts in China to make it easier for foreign tourists to make payments in the country’s cashless society. Photo: Shutterstock
Alipay’s latest initiative underscores efforts in China to make it easier for foreign tourists to make payments in the country’s cashless society. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group’s Alipay updates app’s international interface to support Visa, Mastercard, other major credit cards ahead of 2023 Asian Games

  • The updated Alipay app boosts support for overseas travellers’ credit card purchases made via Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover and JCB
  • Holders of those popular credit cards are encouraged to register and link their card information with Alipay, which facilitates local payments

Tracy Qu
Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Aug, 2023

