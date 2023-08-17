A bird’s-eye view of the central business district of Suzhou, the most populous city in eastern Jiangsu province, which serves as a major hi-tech manufacturing hub. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese hi-tech manufacturing hub Suzhou to spur local live-streaming e-commerce activity with generous subsidies, recruitment drive
- Suzhou has drawn up 17 measures that include providing up to US$137,000 in cash subsidies to individual live streamers
- The eastern city also aims to recruit more ‘high-level talent’ to its live-streaming e-commerce sector
