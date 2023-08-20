In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris. Photo: AP
Jack Ma continues to focus on agriculture, education as Alibaba undergoes sweeping changes
- Ma thanked the teachers for their contribution to developing education in China’s rural areas, and shared his experience in agriculture technology
- In recent months, the 58-year-old has returned to public life as an educator and researcher, taking on new titles at different schools around the world
