People use their smartphones to photograph a light show in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Photo: Bloomberg
Young consumers in Southeast Asia prefer budget phones over Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s high-end handsets: survey

  • Affordable smartphones are more attractive to Gen Z and millennials in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, a survey shows
  • The survey also finds that young consumers in Southeast Asia mainly use their handsets for entertainment, such as mobile gaming

Dylan Butts
Dylan Butts in Bangkok

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Aug, 2023

