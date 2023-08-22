A smartphone with a displayed Arm logo placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Mobile chip firm Arm files for IPO set to be 2023’s biggest and a boon for Japanese owner SoftBank
- The semiconductor design firm did not disclose proposed terms for the sale, but it is expected to seek a valuation of US$60 billion to US$70 billion
- A successful debut by Arm would provide a windfall for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, whose Vision Fund lost a record US$30 billion last year
