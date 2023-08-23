Shops in Hangzhou, home of Alibaba and Ant Group, are displaying “Pay with Alipay” signs in English to promote the use of mobile payments to visitors during the upcoming Asian Games. Photo: SCMP / Tracy Qu
Fintech giant Ant Group, back in Beijing’s good graces, uses Alipay+ to burnish Hangzhou’s tech image for Asian Games
- The fintech affiliate of Alibaba is expanding support to several Asian e-wallets through its Alipay+ service to smooth travel to its home city
- After its IPO was quashed in 2020, Ant is now a central pillar in the government’s effort to rally Big Tech to help the economy’s post-Covid recovery
Shops in Hangzhou, home of Alibaba and Ant Group, are displaying “Pay with Alipay” signs in English to promote the use of mobile payments to visitors during the upcoming Asian Games. Photo: SCMP / Tracy Qu