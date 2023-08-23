The Binance logo seen on a smartphone next to representation of cryptocurrencies on a keyboard in this illustration taken June 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Binance.US teams up with crypto start-up MoonPay in search of liquidity after US banks cut ties
- The MoonPay tie-up will allow users to buy Tether using Apple Pay, Google Pay and credit cards, then use the stablecoin to buy other crypto tokens
- For more than a month, customers of the crypto exchange have been unable to either deposit or withdraw dollars after multiple banking partners cut ties
