The Binance logo seen on a smartphone next to representation of cryptocurrencies on a keyboard in this illustration taken June 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Binance.US teams up with crypto start-up MoonPay in search of liquidity after US banks cut ties

  • The MoonPay tie-up will allow users to buy Tether using Apple Pay, Google Pay and credit cards, then use the stablecoin to buy other crypto tokens
  • For more than a month, customers of the crypto exchange have been unable to either deposit or withdraw dollars after multiple banking partners cut ties

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:20am, 23 Aug, 2023

