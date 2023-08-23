A mobile phone with the logo of semiconductor company Arm on the screen in this illustration taken June 6, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
IPO of chip firm Arm turns into tug of war for influence among tech giants

  • Tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Intel, Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung and TSMC have held talks about taking a piece of the Arm IPO
  • Companies are seeking to expand their commercial relationship with the chip design firm to ensure rivals do not get an edge in a critical resource

Reuters
Updated: 12:30pm, 23 Aug, 2023

