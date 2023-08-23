Employees sort parcels at JD.com’s intelligent logistics industrial park in Xian, Shaanxi province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Employees sort parcels at JD.com’s intelligent logistics industrial park in Xian, Shaanxi province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

Free shipping, faster delivery: Chinese e-commerce giants JD.com, Alibaba lock horns in logistics

  • JD.com has lowered its free-shipping minimum order by almost half, while Alibaba’s Cainiao is expanding express delivery to more cities
  • Delivery charges and service quality are key factors determining success in China’s heated online-shopping competition, according to analysts

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees sort parcels at JD.com’s intelligent logistics industrial park in Xian, Shaanxi province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Employees sort parcels at JD.com’s intelligent logistics industrial park in Xian, Shaanxi province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE