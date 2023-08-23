Baidu’s Ernie Bot and iFlytek’s Spark recently became the first ChatGPT alternatives developed by Chinese Big Tech firms to get listed on Apple’s mainland App Store. Photo: Reuters
Baidu’s Ernie Bot and iFlytek’s Spark recently became the first ChatGPT alternatives developed by Chinese Big Tech firms to get listed on Apple’s mainland App Store. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s ‘pro-innovation’ AI regulations augur well for eventual public release of Ernie Bot and other local ChatGPT alternatives, Baidu CEO says

  • Baidu chief executive Robin Li said the firm was ‘quite optimistic’ about the eventual public release of Ernie Bot under the new AI regulations
  • While there is currently no timeline for the roll-out of local ChatGPT-like services, Li said mainland China’s AI trend was ‘very promising’

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 10:30pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP