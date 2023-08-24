The Nvidia office building in Santa Clara, California, seen on May 31, 2023. Photo: AP
Nvidia’s strong results amid high AI hopes sends Asian chip stocks soaring, with SK Hynix and TSMC seeing gains
- Suppliers including South Korea’s SK Hynix, Japan’s Advantest, and Taiwan’s TSMC saw shares jump after Nvidia announced results
- The AI chip maker beat saw revenue double in the June quarter to to US$13.5 billion, US$2.5 billion more than estimates
