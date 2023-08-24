Visitors at Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tourism to grow faster than its GDP as people spend less on property, more on travel, Tongcheng executive says

  • People in China have switched from buying big-ticket items like flats and cars to experiential consumption, says Tongcheng Travel CFO Fan Lei
  • The Hong Kong-listed online travel agency posted a revenue of 2.8 billion yuan for the June quarter, up 80 per cent from the same period in 2019

Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Aug, 2023

