Huawei said its new patent cross-licensing agreement with Ericsson will cover patents essential to various standards for 3G, 4G and 5G technologies globally. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei renews 3G, 4G and 5G licensing deal with Swedish telecoms rival Ericsson in bid to monetise its tech patents
- It is the latest effort by the Chinese telecommunications giant to turn its patents into money
- With Chinese technology facing greater scrutiny overseas, Huawei’s intellectual property holdings could help it weather declining sales
