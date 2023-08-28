PDD-owned Temu enters the Philippines to heat up competition in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market against Alibaba’s Lazada and TikTok Shop
- Temu’s ‘grand opening’ in the Philippines over the weekend offered generous discounts of up to 90 per cent on a range of items
- The Boston-based budget shopping app provider now operates in more than 38 countries
In June, Temu sent out a survey to online merchants asking which platforms they were already using in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.
Temu, which is now available in more than 38 countries, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market, which comprises 11 economies at different stages of development, is projected to reach around US$230 billion in gross merchandise volume by 2026, according to an article published last December by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.
Chinese e-commerce apps find success overseas with low-cost pricing strategy
Lazada, for example, recorded double-digit order growth year on year in Southeast Asia during the quarter ended June 30 on the back of improved monetisation and operating efficiency, according to Alibaba’s earnings report for the period. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.