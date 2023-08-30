China approves 31 foreign video games, including Avatar and Lord of the Rings, pushing 2023 total past previous year
- Most of the approved titles, which include games based on Hollywood film franchises and anime, are for mobile platforms
- Tencent and NetEase both have newly approved titles and are banking on foreign games to help lift revenues at home amid an industry slump
China’s video game regulator has approved 31 foreign-developed titles for the local market, including adaptations of blockbuster film franchises Avatar and The Lord of the Rings, in the second batch of such approvals this year.
China approves 89 new video games in June, keeping a steady pace for the year
Hangzhou-based NetEase received the green light to publish The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, a mobile strategy game based on the fictional world of Middle-earth. The title was launched in overseas markets by NetEase and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment in 2021. Current figures are not available, but the game made US$6 million in monthly revenue in January 2022, five months after release, according to Sensor Tower.
Other notable titles include Avatar: Reckoning, a mobile shooting game based on the blockbuster Hollywood science fiction franchise from director James Cameron, which is developed by Beijing-based Archosaur Games. The game is set to be made available outside China later this year by Level Infinite, Tencent’s overseas game publishing division.
China implements a strict licensing and censorship system for the world’s largest gaming market. Foreign titles must be localised and apply for a licence through a Chinese partner before they can legally generate revenue in the country.
The latest batch of approvals – which follows 27 licences given to foreign titles in March – brings the number of imported games approved this year to 58, surpassing the total number approved for all of 2022.
Several titles approved for monetisation in China in recent months have launched this summer. Valorant, a shooting game developed by Tencent subsidiary Riot Games, hit the market in July. Tencent has promised to invest more than 1 billion yuan in the game over the next three years.
In the first half of 2023, total sales in China’s video gaming market fell 2.4 per cent from a year earlier to 144.3 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion), while a “strong bottoming-out” is expected in the second half, according to report from the Game Publishing Committee of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association.