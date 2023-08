The former chairman and chief executive of Ningbo Semiconductor International Corp (NSI), an affiliate of top Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), is facing criminal charges that include embezzlement and bribery, more than a year after he was kicked out of the company he founded in eastern Zhejiang province in 2016.

Herb Huang He, a former US citizen who was once widely lauded for his contributions to China’s semiconductor industry, and NSI ex-financial chief Wang Ying have been put “in the criminal judicial judgment process” on suspicion of “committing serious crimes”, following their removal from senior management, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

The statement, which was signed by NSI general manager Le Zhiping who had taken over the reins of the company from Huang, did not provide details about the alleged crimes. The firm also did not provide an explanation about Huang’s ouster in April last year.

Huang could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The headquarters of Ningbo Semiconductor International Corp in the city of Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Handout