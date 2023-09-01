SMIC affiliate Ningbo Semiconductor International deals with boardroom battle-turned-criminal investigation after founder was ousted
- Ningbo Semiconductor founder Herb Huang He and the company’s ex-financial chief face criminal charges that include embezzlement and bribery
- The company’s general manager, Le Zhiping, took over the reins of the company after Huang was ousted as chairman and chief executive last April
The statement, which was signed by NSI general manager Le Zhiping who had taken over the reins of the company from Huang, did not provide details about the alleged crimes. The firm also did not provide an explanation about Huang’s ouster in April last year.
Huang could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
So far, few official Chinese media outlets have reported on this recent development at NSI.
Chinese media reports in 2021 praised Huang for leading a team at NSI that achieved a technological breakthrough. The company was credited with developing the Suspended Acoustic Separated Film Resonator, a technology that delivers multiple functions of radio frequency signals such as high-performance screening and noise reduction.
After graduating with a PhD at the University of Minnesota in 1994, Huang spent three years at US data storage company Seagate Technology before joining SMIC in 2002, according to his LinkedIn page. He spent 14 years at SMIC, where he focused on MEMS sensors, CMOS chips and 3D integrated circuits.
Le, the new top executive at the helm of NIS, is “working diligently at his position”, according to the company’s statement on Tuesday. It said Le was now “trying his best to clarify the problems left over from the company’s history and remedy the damage” caused by Huang and other people.