The statement, which was signed by NSI general manager Le Zhiping who had taken over the reins of the company from Huang, did not provide details about the alleged crimes. The firm also did not provide an explanation about Huang’s ouster in April last year.

Its initial investors included China IC Capital, a wholly-owned investment fund of SMIC, as well as industry funds including Ningbo Senson Electronics and Hua Capital. It later received a 500 million yuan (US$68.7 million) investment from the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund , also known as China’s Big Fund.

The boardroom battle-turned-criminal investigation at NSI has come amid the latest executive reshuffle at SMIC, which has been on Washington’s trade blacklist for more than two years, and US-led export restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment to China.

Advertisement

So far, few official Chinese media outlets have reported on this recent development at NSI.

Huang, who previously worked with SMIC founder Richard Chang Rugin , was recognised by the municipal government of Ningbo as one of the city’s 10 “outstanding talents” in 2019.

Chinese media reports in 2021 praised Huang for leading a team at NSI that achieved a technological breakthrough. The company was credited with developing the Suspended Acoustic Separated Film Resonator, a technology that delivers multiple functions of radio frequency signals such as high-performance screening and noise reduction.

After graduating with a PhD at the University of Minnesota in 1994, Huang spent three years at US data storage company Seagate Technology before joining SMIC in 2002, according to his LinkedIn page. He spent 14 years at SMIC, where he focused on MEMS sensors, CMOS chips and 3D integrated circuits.

Advertisement

Le, the new top executive at the helm of NIS, is “working diligently at his position”, according to the company’s statement on Tuesday. It said Le was now “trying his best to clarify the problems left over from the company’s history and remedy the damage” caused by Huang and other people.