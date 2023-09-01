Baidu, Huawei executives nominated to join China’s top engineering academy as Beijing courts Big Tech
- Baidu CTO Wang Haifeng previously oversaw core search products, and Huawei R&D head William Xu led the design of the tech firm’s first chip
- Fewer than 90 people out of 655 nominees will be selected to join the Chinese Academy of Engineering, a key body in the national self-sufficiency drive
Xu, who joined Huawei’s research and development team in 1991, became the company’s head of R&D in 2002 and led the design of the Shenzhen-based firm’s first chip.
The CAE falls directly under the State Council, China’s top governing body, and advises the state on major programmes and policies. The academy now counts 909 top scientists and engineers as members, referred to as academicians. New members are selected every two years from academic institutions, enterprises and other institutions both in and outside China.
Fewer than 90 people will be selected from the current batch of nominees to become official members, the CAE said in May. Baidu’s Wang and Huawei’s Xu are among 78 candidates shortlisted to join the CAE’s Division of Information and Electronic Engineering, which will add 10 official members this year, according to the academy.
Alibaba’s Damo Academy offers free access to its AI patents
Wang and Xu were both nominated to join the CAE in 2021, and Wang was also a candidate in 2019. Baidu’s Robin Li was shortlisted in 2019, a nomination that drew controversy at the time because of public backlash against the company’s search ads criticised for promoting false and harmful medical information.
Harry Shum, Microsoft’s former head of artificial intelligence and research, has also been nominated this year. Shum is currently the founding chairman of the Shenzhen-based International Digital Economy Academy, a research institute that focuses on AI and the digital economy.