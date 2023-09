Huawei Technologies’ latest flagship smartphones have been met with enthusiasm in China, where some consumers see the device as a symbol of national pride and evidence that the country can break through US sanctions targeting Chinese home-grown technology champions.

The company last Tuesday surprised the market by launching the new Mate 60 and the more advanced Mate 60 Pro. The models were initially available only on Huawei’s e-commerce website Vmall and its physical flagship store in Shenzhen, before landing on third-party sales channels such as JD.com, Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao and bricks-and-mortar outlets. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

The Mate 60 Pro was sold out on Huawei’s official stores on both JD.com and Taobao as of Monday, while Huawei’s Vmall was set to release a new batch for purchase in the early evening after selling out earlier batches. When a Post reporter visited Huawei’s store in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district last Tuesday, shortly after the Mate 60 series opened for sale, around 25 customers had already lined up to buy the handsets.

One of those who managed to get their hands on the new phones was a reporter at Yuyuantantian, a Weibo account affiliated with state broadcaster China Central Television.