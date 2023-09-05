Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Monday he is open to increasing his stake in the Indian fintech firm if there are sellers, weeks after he became the largest shareholder in the company by buying stake from Chinese firm Antfin.

Sharma, also CEO of Paytm, holds a 19.42 per cent in Paytm after purchasing shares from Antfin amid broader concerns about Chinese ownership in Indian financial technology companies

“Paytm is truly an Indian company. It is a milestone that I’m able to acquire more stake in my company,” Sharma told Reuters.

“Antfin has not indicated that they want to sell (a further) stake at the moment, but if they do, I will jump at any opportunity to buy more equity in Paytm,” he said.