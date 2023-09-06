Huawei files lawsuit in Portugal over ban on supplying 5G equipment

Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies has filed a lawsuit with a Lisbon court against a resolution by Portugal’s cybersecurity council CSSC that effectively bars operators from using its equipment in high-speed 5G mobile networks, the company said.

The CSSC is the prime minister’s consultative body and its resolution, although not naming Huawei directly, was seen as a blow to efforts by Huawei to enter stand-alone networks in the 5G market in Portugal, and extend existing contracts on 4G platforms on which the new technology is based.

Europe and the US have concerns that Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure could compromise security. Beijing and Huawei reject such suggestions.

“Huawei Portugal seeks protection of its legitimate interests and legal rights under the law as a company duly established in Portugal,” Huawei replied to Reuters when asked about the lawsuit.