At a briefing on Friday, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing opposes US abuse of its state power to suppress Chinese companies. She indicated that further US sanctions will only make China more determined in technology self-sufficiency.

Influential Republican lawmaker Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House of Representatives’ committee on China, on Wednesday called on the US Department of Commerce to end all technology exports to both Huawei and SMIC , following the recent discovery of advanced new chips used on the new Mate smartphone, according to a Reuters report.

“This chip likely could not be produced without US technology and thus, SMIC may have violated the Department of Commerce’s Foreign Direct Product Rule,” Gallagher said in a statement.

Canadian semiconductor research firm TechInsights said in its handset teardown analysis that SMIC made the Kirin 9000s via its 7-nanometer process, known as the N+2 node. This has fuelled speculation that the country’s top chip foundry was helping Huawei clandestinely overcome stifling US tech sanctions.

A Kirin 9000s processor, developed by Huawei Technologies’ chip design arm HiSilicon and reportedly fabricated in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, is taken from a Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone in Ottawa, capital of Canada, on September 3, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix said it has opened an investigation into the use of its chips in the Mate 60 Pro after TechInsights’ handset teardown found its memory and flash storage inside the device, according to a Bloomberg report. “SK Hynix is strictly abiding by the US government’s export restrictions,” a company spokeswoman was quoted in the report as saying.

Huawei, which was added to the US trade blacklist in May 2019 , might have bought personnel, equipment and know-how from SMIC in a buy-out deal to set up its own foundries, according to industry sources who declined to be identified, echoing a Hong Kong-based analyst’s recent comments.

“While the Kirin 9000s may have similar build structure as other chips made by SMIC, it could have actually been built by Huawei,” Jefferies equity analyst Edison Lee said in an interview on Tuesday, reiterating his views in a research note published on the same day. “We believe it is highly likely that Huawei bought SMIC technology and equipment to develop the Kirin 9000s.”

Still, the existence of the Kirin 9000s in Huawei’s latest 5G smartphone series has been hailed as a victory for mainland China and a “breakthrough” for the country’s tech self-sufficiency efforts.

The official China Daily said in an editorial this week that the Mate 60 Pro “thumbs the nose at US sanctions” because it “shows how ineffective Washington’s tech sanctions have been”, while the nationalist tabloid Global Times said in an editorial last week that Huawei’s new 5G handset was proof that “extreme suppression by the US has failed”.

While consumers on the mainland have shown strong interest in Huawei’s latest 5G smartphone, some of the company’s suppliers have played down the impact of the new handset.

Shanghai-listed Keystone Technology Co, a Huawei supplier that reported as much as a 40 per cent gain in its share price this week, said its Huawei-related exposure accounted for only “1 to 2 per cent” of its total business. Another supplier, Shenzhen Sea Star, indicated that its business related to Huawei was “relatively small”.

It remains unknown what actions would be taken by the US Commerce Department in response to the controversy over the new Huawei 5G handset’s advanced processor.