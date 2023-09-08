Tech war: Huawei surprises again with low-key presales of top-of-the-line Mate 60 Pro+ as US-blacklisted firm stays mum over ‘breakthrough’ 5G mobile chip
- Huawei on Friday started offering its top-of-the-line Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone for a US$136 down payment and expected delivery no later than October 9
- The 5G handset has 4 gigabytes more memory than the Pro version and offers a 1-terabyte maximum storage option, same as Apple ’s iPhone 14 Pro Max
At a briefing on Friday, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing opposes US abuse of its state power to suppress Chinese companies. She indicated that further US sanctions will only make China more determined in technology self-sufficiency.
“This chip likely could not be produced without US technology and thus, SMIC may have violated the Department of Commerce’s Foreign Direct Product Rule,” Gallagher said in a statement.
Canadian semiconductor research firm TechInsights said in its handset teardown analysis that SMIC made the Kirin 9000s via its 7-nanometer process, known as the N+2 node. This has fuelled speculation that the country’s top chip foundry was helping Huawei clandestinely overcome stifling US tech sanctions.
Still, the existence of the Kirin 9000s in Huawei’s latest 5G smartphone series has been hailed as a victory for mainland China and a “breakthrough” for the country’s tech self-sufficiency efforts.
The official China Daily said in an editorial this week that the Mate 60 Pro “thumbs the nose at US sanctions” because it “shows how ineffective Washington’s tech sanctions have been”, while the nationalist tabloid Global Times said in an editorial last week that Huawei’s new 5G handset was proof that “extreme suppression by the US has failed”.
While consumers on the mainland have shown strong interest in Huawei’s latest 5G smartphone, some of the company’s suppliers have played down the impact of the new handset.
Shanghai-listed Keystone Technology Co, a Huawei supplier that reported as much as a 40 per cent gain in its share price this week, said its Huawei-related exposure accounted for only “1 to 2 per cent” of its total business. Another supplier, Shenzhen Sea Star, indicated that its business related to Huawei was “relatively small”.
It remains unknown what actions would be taken by the US Commerce Department in response to the controversy over the new Huawei 5G handset’s advanced processor.