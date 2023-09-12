Apple to sell made-in-India iPhones on launch day for first time
- Apple plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, sources say
- It reflects a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices
For the first time, the new iPhone model you buy on the launch day could be made in India.
Apple plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, people familiar with the matter said. While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, that would be the first time a latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.
It would also underscore India’s growing production prowess, and reflect a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices to frenzied customers across the world. The new iPhone 15 is expected to go on sale in the days or weeks after its unveiling, slated for 10am California time on Tuesday.
Slight delays with the India-built device could occur because of unforeseen logistics bottlenecks, the people said. Apple representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 15, updated watches and AirPods at a gala event at its US headquarters. Sales of new products begin typically around 10 days after the unveiling.
Before the iPhone 14, Apple assembled just a fraction of its global output in India, which lagged behind China production by six to nine months. That delay was drastically reduced last year to just weeks, and Apple has increased the proportion of iPhones it assembles in India to reach 7 per cent at the end of March.
Other Apple suppliers in India – Pegatron and a Wistron factory that is soon being acquired by the Tata Group – will also likely soon assemble the iPhone 15, Bloomberg News has reported.