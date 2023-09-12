Apple to sell made-in-India iPhones on launch day for first time

For the first time, the new iPhone model you buy on the launch day could be made in India.

Apple plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, people familiar with the matter said. While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, that would be the first time a latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

It would also underscore India’s growing production prowess, and reflect a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices to frenzied customers across the world. The new iPhone 15 is expected to go on sale in the days or weeks after its unveiling, slated for 10am California time on Tuesday.