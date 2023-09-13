Tencent Holdings has secured the rights to develop and publish the mobile edition of Bandai Namco Holdings’s Blue Protocol, betting on one of this year’s most anticipated multiplayer games to rekindle international growth, according to people familiar with the matter.

The world’s biggest games company has assembled a developer team for the project and holds the global distribution rights, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private plans. The tie-up is an extension of Tencent’s proven formula of creating mobile content for franchises like Call of Duty and PUBG

It is not clear when Tencent will debut Blue Protocol’s mobile game, which could take a year or more for development. The PC edition of the game launched in Japan in June. A Bandai Namco spokesman declined to comment, while representatives for Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

Blue Protocol is the latest large-budget online role-playing game that is free to play and relies on in-game purchases for monetisation. That has proven a lucrative business model for established titles like League of Legends , from Tencent-owned Riot Games Inc. In Blue Protocol, anime characters wield blades and magic in a fantasy multiplayer world designed by the team behind Bandai Namco’s Tales series.

A screenshot from Blue Protocol. Photo: Handout

In its first week, the game attracted 600,000 players – including 200,000 simultaneous connections at its peak – marking the fastest launch for any Bandai Namco domestic PC online game, the Japanese firm said. Amazon.com’s games division is set to launch the game in Western markets next year across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.