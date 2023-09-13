Alibaba opens AI model Tongyi Qianwen to public in competition with Baidu, Tencent and other Chinese Big Tech firms
- Alibaba Group Intelligence Group says it has already worked with other companies to develop applications based on Tongyi Qianwen
- Alibaba is elevating AI to one of its two main strategic focuses, new CEO Eddie Wu Yongming said in an internal letter to employees
In an article published on WeChat on Wednesday, Alibaba Group Intelligence Group said it aimed to “let every ordinary person and enterprise benefit from LLMs”, the technology that underpins cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
The approved services include internet search giant Baidu’s Ernie Bot, as well as those from AI specialist SenseTime, Sogou founder Wang Xiaochuan’s new venture Baichuan and state-backed start-up Zhipu AI, among others.
“Over the next decade, the most significant change agent will be the disruptions brought about by AI across all sectors,” Wu wrote.
Alibaba Cloud, which is set to be spun off into an independent, publicly-listed company next year under its parent company’s sweeping restructuring plan, has seen significant personnel changes in recent months.