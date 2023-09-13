In an article published on WeChat on Wednesday, Alibaba Group Intelligence Group said it aimed to “let every ordinary person and enterprise benefit from LLMs”, the technology that underpins cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Chinese government in late August lifted its tight lid on the country’s aspirational ChatGPT rivals, giving the green light for several generative AI services to be released to the public in a crowded market where ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are not officially available. It came two weeks after authorities enacted national regulations on the technology.

The approved services include internet search giant Baidu’s Ernie Bot, as well as those from AI specialist SenseTime, Sogou founder Wang Xiaochuan’s new venture Baichuan and state-backed start-up Zhipu AI, among others.

Chinese social media and video gaming giant Tencent Holdings also launched its AI foundation model Hunyuan last week.

“Over the next decade, the most significant change agent will be the disruptions brought about by AI across all sectors,” Wu wrote.

Alibaba Cloud, which is set to be spun off into an independent, publicly-listed company next year under its parent company’s sweeping restructuring plan, has seen significant personnel changes in recent months.

Wang Jian, who founded Alibaba Cloud and is seen as the man who laid the technological foundations for Alibaba’s emergence as an e-commerce giant, returned as a full-time staffer in May, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zhou Jingren, who has been serving as deputy head of Alibaba’s in-house research institute Damo Academy, was appointed chief technology officer at Alibaba Cloud in December, at the same time that Zhang became acting president of the unit.