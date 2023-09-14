Tech war: Huawei sets September 25 for new product launch but remains tight-lipped on Mate 60 Pro smartphone chip
- The Chinese tech giant, which released a surprise 5G phone recently, says it will unveil ‘many new products’ at its autumn launch event this year
- The launch ceremony coincides with the second anniversary of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s return to China from house arrest in Canada
In a poster published on its social media accounts, the Shenzhen-based company said it would unveil “many new products” at its autumn launch event on September 25, without elaborating on whether these would be related to the Mate 60 Pro that was put on sale without fanfare in late August.
Now Huawei has once again come under the spotlight as its Mate 60 Pro is being applauded by Chinese state media as proof that the country can achieve breakthroughs in chip technology despite heavy US sanctions.
Shipments of the Mate 50 series in China reached 1.8 million units within four months of its release, far below the 2.6 million units of the Mate 40 series and 7.5 million units of Mate 30 series that Huawei shipped over the same time span, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Huawei is expected to ship up to 4 million units of the Mate 60 series in the first four months after launch, according to a recent Counterpoint research note.