In a poster published on its social media accounts, the Shenzhen-based company said it would unveil “many new products” at its autumn launch event on September 25, without elaborating on whether these would be related to the Mate 60 Pro that was put on sale without fanfare in late August.

The launch coincides with the second anniversary of the homecoming of Meng Wanzhou , rotating chairwoman at Huawei and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada.

Meng’s release, the result of a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice over accusations that she misled banks to violate sanctions against Iran, was hailed domestically as a Chinese diplomatic victory. Her red-carpet arrival at the Shenzhen international airport was broadcast live on state television.

Now Huawei has once again come under the spotlight as its Mate 60 Pro is being applauded by Chinese state media as proof that the country can achieve breakthroughs in chip technology despite heavy US sanctions.