South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Job seekers lined up outside Foxconn’s recruitment centre in Longhua, Shenzhen for interviews and medical checkups. Photo: SCMP/Iris Deng
TechBig Tech

Foxconn offers higher hourly rates for workers in Shenzhen at its Huawei production unit than its iPhone operation

  • The FIH unit manufactures handsets and electronics devices for Huawei and other smartphone firms
  • Although China remains its most important production centre, Apple has been diversifying its supply chain amid rising geopolitical tensions
Huawei
Iris Deng
Iris Dengin Shenzhen
Why you can trust SCMP

Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, is offering higher rates for workers that make Huawei handsets than those that make iPhones in Shenzhen, according to recruitment posts and information from labour agencies.

Foxconn’s FIH unit, which makes Huawei handsets and operates under a subsidiary previously known as Foxconn International Holdings, was offering a 26 yuan (US$3.6) hourly rate for new workers in its factory in Shenzhen’s Longhua district on Thursday, according to two recruitment agents. This is higher than the hourly rate of 21 yuan offered at Shenzhen’s integrated Digital Product Business Group (iDPBG), which makes iPhones.

The FIH unit manufactures handsets and electronics devices for Huawei and other smartphone firms although China Business News, a local newspaper, has reported that FIH mainly serves Huawei these days.

“The new hires will know what phone they are making after the factory allocates them to different teams based on current demand, but these days they have a higher chance of making handsets for Huawei,” an agent in Shenzhen surnamed Xu told the Post.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Technology Group, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on hourly rates.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series gets mixed reaction from some Chinese consumers

The hiring spree comes amid a production race with both Apple and Huawei recently launching new handsets in the world’s biggest smartphone market.

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, with the phones officially hitting shelves on September 22. The iPhone 15 has received mixed reviews from Chinese netizens, while Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro has been riding a wave of patriotic fervour due to its made-in-China chip.
Advertisement

There are many factors at play when it comes to hourly rates at different Foxconn units.

Xu said the hourly rates offered by FIH are normally higher than iDPBG because the iPhone production unit typically offers better welfare programmes for workers than others.

In Zhengzhou, where the world’s largest iPhone factory is located, Foxconn is offering peak season signing bonuses of 6,480 yuan per person at the company’s Product Enclosure Business Group, which is responsible for producing mechanical parts for the iPhone, according to a job posting on Monday.
Although China remains its most important production centre, Apple has been diversifying its supply chain amid rising geopolitical tensions. The Cupertino, California-based company will make India-built iPhone 15s available on the global sales debut day for the first time, according to a report by Bloomberg earlier this week citing anonymous sources.

Huawei ups its smartphone sales target amid Mate 60 popularity: report

While Apple started iPhone 15 production in Foxconn’s Indian factory last month, the vast majority of the latest iPhone 15 series will come from China, the report said.

Advertisement
The US tech giant is facing one of its toughest sales seasons in China because of US-blacklisted Huawei’s resurgence in the smartphone market and the Chinese government’s iPhone curbs.
Shenzhen-based Huawei announced a launch ceremony for its new products on September 25, raising speculation that the firm will shed light on the mysterious chip inside the Mate 60 Pro.
Advertisement
The company has raised its smartphone shipment target for the second half of 2023 by 20 per cent, amid buoyant presales of the Mate 60 Pro, according to a report by Chinese newspaper Securities Daily.
Advertisement
Post