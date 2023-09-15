Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, is offering higher rates for workers that make Huawei handsets than those that make iPhones in Shenzhen, according to recruitment posts and information from labour agencies.

Foxconn’s FIH unit, which makes Huawei handsets and operates under a subsidiary previously known as Foxconn International Holdings, was offering a 26 yuan (US$3.6) hourly rate for new workers in its factory in Shenzhen’s Longhua district on Thursday, according to two recruitment agents. This is higher than the hourly rate of 21 yuan offered at Shenzhen’s integrated Digital Product Business Group (iDPBG), which makes iPhones.

The FIH unit manufactures handsets and electronics devices for Huawei and other smartphone firms although China Business News, a local newspaper, has reported that FIH mainly serves Huawei these days.

“The new hires will know what phone they are making after the factory allocates them to different teams based on current demand, but these days they have a higher chance of making handsets for Huawei,” an agent in Shenzhen surnamed Xu told the Post.