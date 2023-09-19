Payment app AlipayHK Malaysia ’s Touch ’n Go e-wallet and Kakao Pay of South Korea joined the A+China programme late last year.

The 10 Asian digital payment services supported by Ant on the mainland cover a total population of more than 175 million in Southeast and East Asia, according to a statement released by Ant.

Advertisement

“We will invest faster and deeper in payment and digital marketing technologies to help our partners and merchants achieve robust, omnichannel growth,” Ant’s Feagin said.

That digital payment support comes at a time when China faces “huge difficulties” in inbound tourism , several months after the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists in March.

Many foreign tourists have long found it difficult to pay for goods and services on the mainland, where contactless payment has become the norm.

Ant’s A+China programme is made possible through the guidance of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank, according to the fintech company. It said the other organisations supporting the programme include the PBOC-affiliated NetsUnion Clearing Corp, international credit card operators and other major financial institutions in mainland China.

Advertisement

That considerable public and private sector backing shows how far Ant has come back into the good graces of Beijing, after the PBOC slapped the company with a 7.123 billion yuan (US$977 million) fine in July to conclude a lengthy investigation by regulators.