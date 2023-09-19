Apple’s iPhone 15 is warmly received by Chinese consumers, with strong pre-order sales despite Huawei revival and state ban
- JD.com customers placed more than 3 million pre-orders on the Apple store on the platform for all four models of the iPhone 15 as of Monday
- The strong pre-order sales come after the official launch of the iPhone 15 series in China last Wednesday
Apple’s new iPhone 15 series has been warmly received in China with consumers rushing to snap up the latest iteration of the US tech giant’s iconic handset via a variety of sales channels, staunching those voices that said Apple may struggle amid new competition from Huawei Technologies and a partial government ban.
The first batch of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets available for pre-order on the official Apple Store on Tmall were snatched up in less than a minute after orders started being taken at 8pm last Friday, according to a report by local media outlet Jiemian.
A Tmall manager told Jiemian, which is affiliated with the Shanghai United Media Group, that they had to replenish stock nine times in under 30 minutes, adding that the premium Pro Max was the quickest-selling model.
Foxconn pays higher rates for workers making Huawei handsets than iPhones
The strong sales come after the official launch of the iPhone 15 series in China last Wednesday, with four models starting at 5,999 yuan and featuring a range of design and function upgrades, including better cameras and new colours.
The premium Pro and Pro Max models, which retail in a range between 7,999 and 13,999 yuan, come with what the company has called “the industry’s first 3-nanometre chip” – the A17 Pro – as well as the introduction of a titanium case for weight reduction and a switch to the more universal type-C charging cords.
In comparison, the Mate 60 Pro launched by Huawei, which is allegedly powered by a made-in-China chip using 7-nm technology, is priced at 6,999 yuan.
In addition, Apple is also facing a partial ban on government usage. While China’s foreign ministry has denied any government law or regulation banning the use of iPhones, many government agencies have issued notices to their employees not to use the iPhone in government buildings.
Appetite for the high-end Pro Max models is robust – as expected – while demand for the two standard iPhone 15 models is “roughly on a par with last year”, Kuo Ming-chi, analyst with TF International Securities, wrote in a post published on Monday.
The US tech giant is scheduled to open its eighth bricks-and-mortar store in Shanghai in early 2024, according to a report by Jiemian, bringing its total number of stores on the mainland to 46.