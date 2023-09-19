Ren said he was against “xenophobia” towards any foreign brand and sees Apple as a valuable teacher, the 78-year-old Chinese technology entrepreneur told university students and academics who took part in the Huawei-sponsored International Collegiate Programming Contest held last month.

“We often explore why Apple’s products are so good, and we can also see the gap between us and Apple,” Ren said, according to a memo of his talk that was published on Tuesday in the event’s website.

“I’m very happy to have a teacher that gives us the opportunity to learn and compare [our performance],” he said. “In that sense, it would not be an exaggeration to call me an Apple fan.”

