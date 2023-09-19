‘Call me an Apple fan’: Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei maintains admiration for US tech giant as their new 5G handsets go head-to-head in world’s biggest smartphone market
- Huawei CEO Ren said he was against ‘xenophobia’ towards any foreign brand and sees Apple as a valuable teacher
- He indicated that Huawei studies ‘why Apple products are so good’, which enables the Shenzhen-based company to see the gap between the two firms
Ren said he was against “xenophobia” towards any foreign brand and sees Apple as a valuable teacher, the 78-year-old Chinese technology entrepreneur told university students and academics who took part in the Huawei-sponsored International Collegiate Programming Contest held last month.
“We often explore why Apple’s products are so good, and we can also see the gap between us and Apple,” Ren said, according to a memo of his talk that was published on Tuesday in the event’s website.
“I’m very happy to have a teacher that gives us the opportunity to learn and compare [our performance],” he said. “In that sense, it would not be an exaggeration to call me an Apple fan.”
Huawei executive calls for greater adoption of Chinese-made semiconductors
“US sanctions have definitely put pressure on Huawei, but pressure is also motivation,” Ren told the students during the talk.
Huawei ups its smartphone sales target amid Mate 60 popularity: report
“After the US crackdown, we were forced to switch to another [infrastructure] platform, which was difficult,” Ren said. “Now we have established our own platform, which may not necessarily run on the same foundation as the American platform, but they will certainly be interconnected.”