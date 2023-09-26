TikTok shopping ambitions face blow as Indonesia plans curbs to protect small sellers
- The new rules will allow ByteDance’s TikTok to advertise products, but not conduct direct transactions
- TikTok has been betting on Indonesia, the first and biggest market for TikTok Shop, as a blueprint to expand into other online-shopping markets
Currently, TikTok is the only social media company that allows direct e-commerce transactions on its platform.
Indonesia is the first and biggest market for TikTok Shop, and online shopping has become the app’s fastest-growing feature with a burgeoning fan base in the country. TikTok is betting on Indonesia as a blueprint to expand into other online-shopping markets, including the US.
With the new rule, Indonesia will be the first among countries in Southeast Asia to push back against TikTok.
TikTok is already facing possible bans and scrutiny in the likes of the US, Europe and India on national security concerns.
TikTok has pushed back against the proposed policy. It argues that separating social media and e-commerce into different platforms not only hampers innovation but also disadvantages millions of its Indonesian merchants and consumers. The company says some of them rely on its platform to make a living.
“Social commerce was born to solve a real world problem for local traditional small sellers, by matching them with local creators who can help drive traffic to their online shops,” a TikTok Indonesia spokesperson said in a statement.
“While we respect local laws and regulations, we hope that the regulations take into account its impact on the livelihoods of more than 6 million sellers and close to 7 million affiliate creators who use TikTok Shop.”
“TikTok’s possible split of e-commerce and social media operations in Indonesia could impede further conversion of its 125 million local monthly active users (MAU) into shoppers, benefiting Sea’s Shopee, which, like TikTok Shop, relies on beauty and personal care for most of its domestic sales,” said Nathan Naidu, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.
“GoTo’s Tokopedia, which had 34 million MAU in August versus Shopee’s 138 million and Alibaba-owned Lazada’s 37 million, should be better able to defend its GMV share in Indonesia, which drove 90 per cent of the group’s 2022 sales.”