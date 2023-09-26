Indonesia is the first and biggest market for TikTok Shop, and online shopping has become the app’s fastest-growing feature with a burgeoning fan base in the country. TikTok is betting on Indonesia as a blueprint to expand into other online-shopping markets, including the US.

Currently, TikTok is the only social media company that allows direct e-commerce transactions on its platform.

With the new rule, Indonesia will be the first among countries in Southeast Asia to push back against TikTok.

Navigating this conflict with Indonesia will be pivotal for the company as governments across the world assess how Southeast Asia’s largest nation moves to curb the social media giant’s burgeoning e-commerce presence, just months after the firm said it will invest billions of dollars into the region

TikTok is already facing possible bans and scrutiny in the likes of the US, Europe and India on national security concerns.

TikTok has pushed back against the proposed policy. It argues that separating social media and e-commerce into different platforms not only hampers innovation but also disadvantages millions of its Indonesian merchants and consumers. The company says some of them rely on its platform to make a living.

“Social commerce was born to solve a real world problem for local traditional small sellers, by matching them with local creators who can help drive traffic to their online shops,” a TikTok Indonesia spokesperson said in a statement.

“While we respect local laws and regulations, we hope that the regulations take into account its impact on the livelihoods of more than 6 million sellers and close to 7 million affiliate creators who use TikTok Shop.”

TikTok logos seen in the company’s office in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE

Traditional online retailers, meanwhile, would benefit from restrictions on TikTok Shop. Shares of Sea, whose Shopee unit is an online-shopping leader in Indonesia, surged 12 per cent in New York trading Monday. GoTo Group, parent of online retailer Tokopedia, advanced as much as 5.8 per cent in early Jakarta trading.

“TikTok’s possible split of e-commerce and social media operations in Indonesia could impede further conversion of its 125 million local monthly active users (MAU) into shoppers, benefiting Sea’s Shopee, which, like TikTok Shop, relies on beauty and personal care for most of its domestic sales,” said Nathan Naidu, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“GoTo’s Tokopedia, which had 34 million MAU in August versus Shopee’s 138 million and Alibaba-owned Lazada’s 37 million, should be better able to defend its GMV share in Indonesia, which drove 90 per cent of the group’s 2022 sales.”