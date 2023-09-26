That global five-day delivery service will soon expand to more countries after its initial run in those five markets, according to a statement from Cainiao on Tuesday.

Cainiao and AliExpress first revealed their plans for a speedy cross-border delivery service last June at the logistics unit’s annual summit in Hangzhou , where executives said the five-working-day conveyance would be 30 per cent faster than the industry standard.

In South China Morning Post owner Alibaba’s recent financial year to March, Cainiao was already handling the delivery of more than 4 million cross-border parcels on a daily basis.

Cainiao has doubled down on investments in its logistics network since 2020 to increase chartered flights, build out warehouse facilities and help expand partnerships with customs authorities around the world. Photo: Handout

The five-day global delivery service was tested the past few months in South Korea, where AliExpress orders increased by more than 100 per cent, according to Cainiao.