China’s small app developers fear innovation being stifled by Beijing’s new rule

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The regulation also stipulates that app stores must cooperate and support “supervision and inspection” from the CAC or other regulators.

In a statement accompanying the published list, the CAC said it does not endorse any platform’s service capabilities or existing apps.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also said in August that failure to register during the period from September to March next year would result in punishment, but it did not specify what penalties might be incurred.

The requirement for mobile app providers to submit business details to the government has raised concerns among some independent Chinese software developers, who expect this move will stifle local innovation and hinder access to overseas software.

The filing process, which can take up to 20 days, prevents local providers from quickly launching an app and improving over time through rapid updates – a common business model – developer Li An, who runs a five-person studio, told the Post last month

Over the past few years, Beijing has tightened internet regulation, seeking to curtail a wide range of content, from online education to video games