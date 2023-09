Apple iPhone 15 Pro users complain that device can get too hot

Some of the first owners of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are complaining that the new devices get too hot during use or while charging, a potential setback for the company’s flagship product.

The gripes have spread across Apple online forums and social media networks, including Reddit and X. Customers say that the back or side of the phone becomes hot to the touch while gaming or when conducting a phone call or FaceTime video chat. For some users, the issue is more prominent while the device is plugged in to charge.

Apple technical support staff have been fielding calls about the issue as well. They have referred customers to an old support article on how to handle an iPhone that feels too hot or cold. The notice says overheating could occur when using intensive apps, charging or setting up a new device for the first time.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone accounts for about half of Apple’s revenue, and new models are closely scrutinised for any potential flaws. Sometimes problems crop up that have to be addressed by Apple – with software updates or other fixes – but often the concerns fade on their own.