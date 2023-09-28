The head of Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce unit Taobao and Tmall Group, which provides 70 per cent of parent company revenue, has stepped away from multiple roles at Alibaba subsidiaries amid an ongoing business shake-up, according to local media reports and business registration information.

Trudy Dai Shan, an early aide to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and who returned to the front line of Alibaba in 2022, no longer holds legal representative positions at Hangzhou Alimama Software Services Co and Taobao (China) Software Co among others, signalling that Dai will focus all her energy on Alibaba’s core e-commerce engine.

Responding to an enquiry, Taobao and Tmall said the move was a common change of business registration at subsidiaries and has no impact at the group level.

The reported changes come as Alibaba presses ahead with a sweeping restructuring announced in March that will see it split into six major groups, including Taobao and Tmall Group, cloud, local services, its global digital business, the logistics arm Cainiao and digital entertainment, in addition to a number of smaller business groups.