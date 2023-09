The manufacturing alliance with Padget shows how Xiaomi, Apple and other major handset brands are boosting their production in India to meet growing demand in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market behind China.

The deal “represents a major milestone in the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative”, said Dixon vice-chairman Atul B Lall in a statement, which referred to the domestic manufacturing initiative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dixon Technologies said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Xiaomi through its subsidiary Padget Electronics, which involves assembling smartphones and other electronics products for the Chinese firm at its facility in Noida, a city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp has partnered with a large Indian consumer electronics company in a move that will increase production of its handsets and other devices in the South Asian country amid increased regulatory scrutiny by New Delhi

The Beijing-based company, however, played down the significance of that new contract manufacturing deal in India.

“This new announcement is just a continuation of the same partnership,” according to a statement from Xiaomi India. The firm indicated that Padget serves as one of five electronics contract manufacturing service providers that Xiaomi has in India.

Modi’s financial incentives to boost local manufacturing, as the domestic market for smartphones has expanded, has helped India attract more investments from various major electronics brands that want to diversify production outside mainland China.

Padget is one of a few companies that have received grants from a government-backed programme that promotes manufacturing of telecommunications and networking products in India, according to Dixon’s filing.

The partnership with Padget comes months after Xiaomi announced plans to expand its network of bricks-and-mortar stores across India. It currently has 18,000 stores in the country.

Indian authorities have accused Xiaomi of making remittances to foreign entities under the guise of royalty payments. Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying the payments made to US tech firm Qualcomm were legitimate.