Dixon Technologies said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Xiaomi through its subsidiary Padget Electronics, which involves assembling smartphones and other electronics products for the Chinese firm at its facility in Noida, a city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Beijing-based company, however, played down the significance of that new contract manufacturing deal in India.

“This new announcement is just a continuation of the same partnership,” according to a statement from Xiaomi India. The firm indicated that Padget serves as one of five electronics contract manufacturing service providers that Xiaomi has in India.

Modi’s financial incentives to boost local manufacturing, as the domestic market for smartphones has expanded, has helped India attract more investments from various major electronics brands that want to diversify production outside mainland China.

Padget is one of a few companies that have received grants from a government-backed programme that promotes manufacturing of telecommunications and networking products in India, according to Dixon’s filing.

The partnership with Padget comes months after Xiaomi announced plans to expand its network of bricks-and-mortar stores across India. It currently has 18,000 stores in the country.

Indian authorities have accused Xiaomi of making remittances to foreign entities under the guise of royalty payments. Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying the payments made to US tech firm Qualcomm were legitimate.