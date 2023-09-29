TikTok , the short video app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance , has sent a team from its global headquarters in Singapore to Indonesia to talk with local officials after Jakarta’s decision to ban e-commerce transactions on social media platforms, a move that could damage the platform’s business model, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The stakes are high for TikTok, which has pinned its hopes for future growth on e-commerce, turning the millions of eyeballs on its viral content into a steady revenue stream. TikTok first started offering in-app shopping in mid-2021, and has been courting merchants to sell their goods on the platform. Indonesia, the most populous country in Southeast Asia with 273 million people, is a key market for the Chinese app, along with the US and UK.

TikTok is “deeply concerned” about Indonesia’s decision, which could “impact the livelihoods of the 6 million sellers and nearly 7 million affiliate creators who use TikTok Shop”, the company said in a statement.

It added that TikTok respects local laws and regulations and “will be pursuing a constructive path forward”, suggesting that it will make an effort to find a structure to comply with the new law while continuing to grow its e-commerce operations. In addition to Indonesia, TikTok Shop has websites for the US, UK, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand.

TikTok officials were trying to get a meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo as of Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified person, but the request was rejected.