Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, daughter of company founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei, has finished her six-month stint as Huawei’s rotating chairwoman, overseeing the telecoms giant’s surprise return to the 5G smartphone market amid US sanctions.

Meng, 50, took up Huawei’s rotating chairwoman role on April 1 this year, and has cemented her role as Ren’s heir-apparent with a number of high-profile speeches in the last six months.

Ken Hu Houkun, deputy chairman of Huawei’s board of directors, assumed the rotating chairman role as of October 1 in a tenure that will last until the end of March next year, Huawei said in a statement published on Saturday.

Hu, who joined Huawei in 1990, has served in a number of leadership positions including president of Huawei’s China market, president of global sales and chief strategy and marketing officer, according to Huawei. He has helped “set the strategic direction” for Huawei and has been “instrumental” to Huawei’s growth in the global market, the company said.