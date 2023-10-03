The company is looking to buy at least US$300 million worth of stock from current and former US employees, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Several start-ups have had to take a cut to their valuations, as the pandemic-era exuberance of 2020 and 2021 in the private investment market due to accommodative monetary policy and easy capital that had led to unsustainable spikes waned.

The deal comes at a time when ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has been facing growing calls for a nationwide ban from some US lawmakers over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over it. ByteDance has denied the allegations.