Twitter executives win US$1.1 million in legal fees from Elon Musk’s X

The company has paid about US$600,000 of what it owes, but has withheld US$1,158,427 in fees for lawyers’ work representing the former top managers in a congressional inquiry into the influence of social media on US elections, which required Gadde to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to legal filings.

X, formerly known as Twitter, must pay US$1.1 million in legal fees racked up by a group of the social-media platform’s former top executives, a judge ruled.

Michael Blanchard, one of the company’s lawyers, said X officials got “sticker shock” when they got the bill from Gadde’s lawyers, which they found to be “quite excessive”.

Blanchard said the fees were not for litigation “that’s going to go for several years”, but instead were for “one-day of testimony”. X officials considered the request a “clear abuse” of the firm’s legal duty to indemnify executives for work on behalf of the company.

David Anderson, a lawyer for the former Twitter executives, countered X officials wrongfully suggested Gadde had run up excessive fees as revenge for being forced out of the company. The case boiled down to “ongoing delays” in paying legal fees that were mandated under Agawal’s and Gadde’s employment contracts, he added.

After hearing arguments, McCormick noted Delaware courts lean in favour of granting executives’ request to have legal fees covered when tied to their actions on behalf of companies. She said she did not see any reason to deviate from the norm in the case.

“I have reviewed the amount in question, and although it is high and probably higher than most humans would like to pay, it is not unreasonable,” she said.

The case is Agrawal v. Twitter Inc., 2023-0409, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).