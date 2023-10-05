Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones and a new smartwatch that integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) technology more deeply into the company’s consumer gadgets.

Google’s flagship Pixel smartphone has a fraction of Apple’s iPhone sales, but it is designed to show how Android products push the limits of available technology. Pixels are popular with photography enthusiasts and consumers who prefer the Android gadgets without modifications by other phone makers.

Google strengthened the Pixel line up with its latest mobile processor, Tensor G3. The new Google custom chip has more AI and machine learning capabilities, enabling users to crunch more data on the device itself and in the cloud.

The AI features can help with photography, summarising web pages and blocking out spam calls, executives said at the Made by Google event in New York on Wednesday.

The Pixel 8 in various colours. Photo: Reuters

The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro features a Thermometer app to measure body temperature, subject to approval by the Food and Drug Administration.