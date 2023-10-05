Apple held talks with DuckDuckGo to replace Alphabet’s Google as the default search engine for the private mode on Apple’s Safari browser, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The details of those talks are expected to be released later this week after the judge overseeing a federal antitrust suit against Google ruled Wednesday that he would unseal the testimony of DuckDuckGo chief executive officer Gabriel Weinberg and Apple executive John Giannandrea.

Judge Amit Mehta initially let Weinberg and Giannandrea testify about the negotiations in closed court. But the judge ruled Wednesday that the testimony “goes to the heart of the case” and should be released. Some testimony about similar discussions between Microsoft and Apple also had not been made public.

Talks about “partnership deals – I’m talking about the testimony concerning potential deals between Microsoft and Apple and DuckDuckGo and Apple – that will be unsealed”, Mehta said in an order from the bench, adding that he viewed it as “critical to the case”.