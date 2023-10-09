The head of the smart device subsidiary of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) giant Baidu has resigned from all his roles at the unit due to “personal reasons”, according to an internal notice from the company.

Jing Kun, CEO of Xiaodu Technology, has reportedly teamed up with Zhu Kaihua, his chief technology officer, to start a new venture, according to a report by social media outlet AI Technology Commentary on Saturday.

Baidu vice-president and chief information officer Li Ying will assume Xiaodu’s CEO role, effective immediately, and will report directly to Baidu co-founder, chairman, and CEO Robin Li, according to a Baidu internal notice issued on Saturday that was seen by the South China Morning Post.

Jing’s departure comes less than 10 days before Baidu World, the company’s annual technology event, where the Beijing-based tech firm was expected to provide updates on its much-hyped ChatGPT-like service Ernie Bot and other new AI-based applications.