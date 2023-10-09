One of these apps Xuexi Xinde Zimu, which translates to Learning Sindhi Alphabets in English, was the country’s most downloaded free iOS app during the recent National Day holiday, according to a report by local digital news outlet The Paper, which is run by state-owned Shanghai United Media Group.

On Monday, Guangzhou-based tabloid newspaper Southern Metropolis Daily reported that it found three such apps, including Xuexi Xinde Zimu, on Apple’s China App Store.

These apps, which directed users to either pornographic or online gambling websites, have subsequently been removed, according to local media reports.