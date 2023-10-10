Huawei Technologies has appealed Spanish government rules that might prevent the Chinese equipment maker from qualifying for state aid.

Spain has pledged more than €500 million (US$527 million) in aid to develop 5G networks in rural areas of the country, but said that some suppliers considered “high risk” would be excluded.

The Shenzhen, China-based company filed an administrative appeal via its Spanish unit, claiming that the exclusion of certain suppliers goes against the law, is disproportionate and politically motivated.

“The article in question interferes with operators’ freedom to choose the best provider on the basis of objective criteria reflecting commercial, technical and security requirements,” Huawei said in an emailed statement on Monday. “Instead, it seeks to exclude certain suppliers based on arbitrary political criteria.”

The rules specify that equipment, components and associated software in the critical elements of 5G networks “will not be acquired from suppliers that have been designated as high risk by Spain”. They also state that an operator that has already deployed 5G technology could be forced to replace equipment if a supplier is labelled high risk.