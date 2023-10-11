Chinese smartphone brand Vivo vows support for executives arrested in India amid geopolitical tensions
- India’s financial-crime-fighting agency has arrested four Vivo executives as part of money-laundering investigation
- Vivo, the second most popular smartphone brand in India, is among several Chinese companies that have come under regulatory scrutiny
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has vowed to “exercise all available legal options” to help its four executives arrested in India, as mainland businesses contend with rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.
Dongguan-based Vivo “firmly adheres to its ethical principles and remains dedicated to legal compliance”, the company said in a statement to the South China Morning Post on Wednesday. “The recent arrest deeply concerns us. We will exercise all available legal options.”
Vivo was the world’s fifth-biggest smartphone vendor by shipments in the second quarter this year, according to market research firm Counterpoint.
In India, Vivo ranked second in the same period with a 17 per cent share, closely behind Samsung Electronics with an 18 per cent share and just ahead of Xiaomi with a 15 per cent share, Counterpoint data showed.
Vivo rival Xiaomi is also engaged in a legal fight with Indian authorities to retrieve US$676 million in funds seized from the firm’s local subsidiary in April last year over allegations of foreign exchange violations.