Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has vowed to “exercise all available legal options” to help its four executives arrested in India, as mainland businesses contend with rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

The executives, including one Chinese national, were arrested on Tuesday by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) , an agency responsible for fighting financial crimes, according to a report by Reuters citing anonymous sources.

Dongguan-based Vivo “firmly adheres to its ethical principles and remains dedicated to legal compliance”, the company said in a statement to the South China Morning Post on Wednesday. “The recent arrest deeply concerns us. We will exercise all available legal options.”

