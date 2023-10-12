“TikTok was certainly counting on the Southeast Asian e-commerce market, with major economies like Indonesia, to reach its ambitious global revenue goals,” said William Yuen Yee, research assistant at the Columbia-Harvard China and the World programme and a consultant for independent research firm the Rhodium Group. “Those targets are now in doubt.”

“TikTok has been experimenting with e-commerce in the UK US and other markets with not much success,” Li said. “It performed the best in Southeast Asia, thanks to the traffic in Indonesia. So the ban there will certainly have a major impact [on its overall e-commerce operations].”

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s most populous country and largest economy, was among the first markets where ByteDance -owned TikTok set up e-commerce activities in 2021, on the back of almost 100 million domestic users on its short video platform.

Indonesia’s ban on retail transactions via social media also showed how certain markets can inhibit TikTok’s live-streaming e-commerce model, which Chinese sibling Douyin pioneered on the mainland, according to Zhang Zhoupin, director of cross-border e-commerce research at consultancy 100ec.cn in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province.

Douyin’s live-streaming e-commerce business recorded almost 1.5 trillion yuan (US$205 billion) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) on the mainland last year, according to an estimate by Beijing-based Cinda Securities.

TikTok Shop last year generated more than US$2.5 billion in GMV in Indonesia, according to a report by Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works. Its overall e-commerce GMV in Southeast Asia reached US$4.4 billion last year, according to a report by Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.