South Korea’s exports of NAND flash memory rose for the first time in a year, adding to evidence that the slump in semiconductor demand is bottoming out.

Shipments increased 5.6 per cent from a year earlier in September, compared with a 8.9 per cent fall in August, the trade ministry said Monday in a release. Exports of dynamic random access memory, the other pillar of the memory-chip market, declined 24.6 per cent in the same period, less than 35.2 per cent a month earlier.

Memory chips are a major driving force for Korean exports which rely heavily on global demand for technology products. While NAND is less lucrative than DRAM, its ability to retain data without power makes it a popular choice among producers of devices such as memory cards, digital cameras and other portable devices.